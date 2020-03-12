Former Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at 1:00 p.m. on his proposal to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, but things were delayed when no fewer than seven staffers first had to mend the microphone.

A livestream feed from NowThis News began at about 12:55 p.m.

Minutes later, two women approached the podium.

“Is that buzz still here? Is the buzz gone?” one asked members of the media.

The other woman took over. “Who’s still getting the buzz? It’s a hiss? Where’s my audio guy?” she said, walking away.

A short time later, a man approached the microphone. “Mic check, mic check. How is it in the mults?” he asked, referring to the box networks use to capture the microphone audio.

“How do we sound? Good? Oh, I’m getting thumbs down. Worse than before, okay,” he said. He then asked his comrade to go back to the original audio setting, before static marred the broadcast.

The second woman then approached the podium and asked if the media were still getting a buzz.

She confirmed the problem persisted.

“Hiss. We’re still getting a hiss.” She continued trouble shooting, to no avail.

She disappeared for several minutes, and then returned to ask, “Everyone still has hissing? Can you hear me at all over the hissing? You can’t hear me.”

She walked away again, agitated.

A short time later, two other individuals took to the podium, saying nothing. Three people then appeared before the cameras to rig a makeshift setup. She could be heard ripping pieces of tape to hold it all together.

“We’re going to do the final mic check. Sorry for the hiss,” she said. Another woman came in to assist with strips of tape as members of the media approached to use their own microphones.

Biden, the man who wants Americans to believe he can secure their health and well being, finally took to the podium at 1:29 p.m.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.