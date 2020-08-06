Live Updates*** Tennessee Primary Results

Tennessee will hold primary elections on Thursday evening. In the marquee GOP Senate race, Bill Hagerty, whom President Donald Trump endorsed, faces off against Manny Sethi.

Breitbart’s Matt Boyle is on the ground in Tennessee and will be sending updates throughout the evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

9:10 PM: New York Times calls the race for Hagerty.

8:55 PM: Hagerty with steady double-digit lead.

Bill Hagerty: 51.3%

Manny Sethi: 40.4%

George Flinn: 2.4%

Other: 5.9%

Total Votes: 256,441

8:47 PM: Update from Boyle in Tennessee:

As Hagerty keeps winning several counties–including some places that far exceeded expectations–Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) each joined the war room at Hagerty HQ to heroes’ welcomes from the crowd as Ward Baker, the top adviser to Hagerty, introduced them to the staff in the room.

8:33 PM: Hagerty maintaining lead:

Bill Hagerty: 53.9%

Manny Sethi: 40.1%

George Flinn: 2.4%

Other: 3.6%

Total Votes: 159,446

8:30 PM: Hagerty 52.6%, Sethi 38.6% with 17% reporting.

8:20 PM: Matt Boyle from Tennessee:

Inside the war room of Hagerty’s campaign HQ, staff are poring over the numbers rolling in early. Spirits are very high here and the team feels like they’re winning most places they need to by big margins. Dozens of staffers are cheering as each county is shouted out. Not one county has gone Sethi’s way yet.

8:15 PM:

With 8% of precincts reporting, Bill Hagerty leads Manny Sethi 54% to 39% in the U.S. Senate race #WJHLvotes — WJHL (@WJHL11) August 7, 2020

8:05 PM: Hagerty out to an early lead.

Hagerty: 10,843 — 49.88%

Sethi: 9,381 — 43.16%

8:00 PM: Polls now closed in Tennessee.

7:45 PM: Polls will close at the top of the hour:

It’s a primary, sure, but if you’ve watched TV in the last few weeks you’ve likely seen ads sponsored by Bill Hagerty making it clear: he is President Trump’s pick for Tennessee. We’re in Gallatin ahead of @BillHagertyTN’s final campaign event later tonight. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/hRvCn5yIsh — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 6, 2020