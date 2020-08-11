15 Democrats Who Lasted Longer Than Kamala Harris in the Primary

The Democrat’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden named his former primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate Tuesday, despite her notoriously poor performance in the 2020 primaries.
The California Democrat launched her presidential campaign in January 2019 with great fanfare. But despite the fawning media coverage hailing her as the “frontrunner” and the “candidate to beat,” Harris’ campaign crashed and burned two months before a single vote was cast.
The following 15 Democrat candidates all lasted longer than Harris.
1. Joe Biden, still going strong in his basement
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
2. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), exited the race on April 8, 2020
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
3. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), exited the race on March 19, 2020
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), exited the race on March 5, 2020
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
5. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, exited the race on March 4, 2020
(Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
6. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), exited the race on March 2, 2020
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
7. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, exited the race on March 1, 2020
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
8. Hedge Fund Billionaire Tom Steyer, exited the race on February 29, 2020
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)
9. Former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA), exited the race on February 12, 2020
(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
10. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), exited the race on February 11, 2020
(Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
11. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, exited the race on February 11, 2020
(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
12. Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), exited the race on January 31, 2020
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
13. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), exited the race on January 13, 2020
(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
14. Spiritual Guru Marianne Williamson, exited the race on January 10, 2020
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
15. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, exited the race on January 2, 2020
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
16. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), exited the race on December 3, 2019
(Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
.
