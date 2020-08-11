15 Democrats Who Lasted Longer Than Kamala Harris in the Primary

The Democrat’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden named his former primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate Tuesday, despite her notoriously poor performance in the 2020 primaries.

The California Democrat launched her presidential campaign in January 2019 with great fanfare. But despite the fawning media coverage hailing her as the “frontrunner” and the “candidate to beat,” Harris’ campaign crashed and burned two months before a single vote was cast.

The following 15 Democrat candidates all lasted longer than Harris.

1. Joe Biden, still going strong in his basement

2. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), exited the race on April 8, 2020

3. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), exited the race on March 19, 2020

4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), exited the race on March 5, 2020

5. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, exited the race on March 4, 2020

6. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), exited the race on March 2, 2020

7. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, exited the race on March 1, 2020

8. Hedge Fund Billionaire Tom Steyer, exited the race on February 29, 2020

9. Former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA), exited the race on February 12, 2020

10. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), exited the race on February 11, 2020

11. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, exited the race on February 11, 2020

12. Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), exited the race on January 31, 2020

13. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), exited the race on January 13, 2020

14. Spiritual Guru Marianne Williamson, exited the race on January 10, 2020

15. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, exited the race on January 2, 2020

16. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), exited the race on December 3, 2020