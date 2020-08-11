Report: Minnesota Freedom Fund, Backed by Biden Staff, Released Hardcore Criminals

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that uses donations to pay bail fees, sprung violent criminals, some of which have been accused of murder and sexual assault, according to a Monday report.

Fox News reports:

A new FOX 9 report shows that among the people helped by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) – which received donations from a number of Joe Biden campaign staffers as it saw a $35 million fundraising windfall in the weeks after Floyd’s death – are Darnika Floyd, who was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a friend to death, and Christopher Boswell, who is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. The group put up $100,000 on behalf of Floyd and $350,000 on behalf of Boswell. […] Boswell – whom MFF sprung for $350,000 – has been in the criminal justice system before. Then-Hennepin County attorney and now-Biden campaign surrogate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., prosecuted Boswell for rape in 2001. FOX 9 reported he had been convicted for rape on one other occasion as well. […] FOX 9 also reported that Jaleel Stallings, who is accused of shooting at police during the May riots, was bailed out by MFF for $75,000.

Biden has tried to walk a line between the far-left “Defund the Police” stance of Black Lives Matter activists and the rest of the country.

“I don’t want to defund police,” Biden said during a virtual fundraising event with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), a potential vice-presidential pick. However, he continued, he believes police officers are not academically qualified for certain situations, so their departments should hire social workers to better handle those issues. “I want to get police more money in order to deal with the things they badly need, from making sure they have access to community policing, that they have also in the departments social workers, psychologists, people who in fact can handle those god-awful problems that a cop has to have four degrees to handle.”

In June, Biden’s campaign said the presumptive Democrat nominee does not support the Defund the Police movement and pointed to its proposal for an additional $300 million for community policing. Yet in July, Biden said some funding should “absolutely” be redirected from the police.

As a Breitbart News Fact-Check notes, defunding the police and redirecting funds are virtually the same:

CLAIM: Joe Biden doesn’t want to abolish or defund the police; he just wants to redirect police funding to other uses. VERDICT: Mostly false. Even many activists say defunding the police and redirecting police funding mean the same thing. […] While Biden has said he does not want to “defund the police,” he has also said, as The Hill notes, that he wants to “re-direct” funding from policing to other priorities, like mental health, which some on the left have argued will be more effective in preventing crime. This is also what some activists have tried to explain “defund the police” actually means. The Brookings Institution, a left-leaning think tank, explained last month: “‘Defund the police’ means reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality. That’s it. It’s that simple.”

In a statement to Fox News, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Biden’s campaign and the broader Democratic Party are pandering to an extreme far-left constituency.

“As vice president, Joe Biden oversaw cuts to police funding and now as a candidate he says he wants to redirect funding away from police,” said Murtaugh. “His staff mocked police as worse than ‘pigs,’ called for defunding the police, and now we know his campaign helped bail out violent criminals, rapists and would-be cop killers. Biden is incapable of bringing our country together because he has been taken over by the radical left. He is actively putting Americans’ lives at risk by making our streets more dangerous, cops’ jobs more difficult, and families less safe.”

The revelations come after Biden claimed last week that he will increase funding for law enforcement in order for police departments to hire social workers to handle “god-awful” situations that officers cannot.