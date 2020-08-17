Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night One

The four-day virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday evening with a “We The People” theme.

Featured speakers will include former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich.

All times eastern.

9:26 PM: George Floyd’s family is featured. His brother says Floyd and numerous Black Americans killed by police should be alive today. Floyd’s brother asks for a moment of silence for all victims whose deaths did not go viral like his brother’s.

9:23 PM: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaking in front of the “Black Lives Matter” plaza/street sign in the background, rips Trump for staging a photo-op with a Bible in front of a church. She says she is tired of a president “fanning the flames of racial division.” She says we have to un-do the laws that have codified structural racism. She says we can turn this reckoning into a “re-imagining” of the nation. She says Kamala Harris and members of George Floyd’s family stood with protesters at “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

9:22 PM: DNC features a voter who voted for Trump in 2016 and registered as a Democrat because Trump’s rhetoric is “divisive” and “dangerous.”

9:16 PM: Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), from Milwaukee, WI, says she is speaking from where the women’s right to vote was first ratified. She says Democrats are gathered to “reclaim the soul of America.”

9:10 PM: Longoria is interviewing a small business owner from the PA suburbs whose business has been impacted by the Coronavirus. He says he doesn’t understand how we got here.

Scott, a caterer from Swarthmore, kicking things off at the DNC. Met him when Biden came to Delaware County earlier this summer. Story: https://t.co/BnnAz7Ujrw pic.twitter.com/CMlCKAN1j9 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) August 18, 2020

9:04 PM: Virtual pledge of allegiance and singing of the Star-Spangled Banner to open the convention. Invocation delivered by Reverend Gabriel Salguero of the Latino Evangelical Coalition.

9:01 PM: Actress Eva Longoria kicks off the convention by saying this is an election to “save democracy.”

8:55 PM: On CNN, Van Jones warns Democrats that Trump will not easy to beat. Jones has said he is scared that Trump will pull out another victory in November.

8:35 PM: Progressives upset there are more Republicans featured than Latinos or Muslims:

8:25 PM: Moment of Silence of George Floyd tonight:

According to @DNC schedule, #GeorgeFloyd’s brothers Philonise and Rodney will hold moment of silence during first half hour of tonight’s opening ceremony.#NexstarDC — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) August 17, 2020

Confirmed: Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who pointed a gun at protesters last month, will be speaking during the RNC next week. "Mr. McCloskey will be in full oratory splendor at the RNC," his lawyer Albert Watkins tells Wake Up To Politics. First reported by @jdawsey1. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) August 18, 2020

8:15 PM: AOC fundraising off of Kasich’s comments that AOC “doesn’t represent the Democratic Party”:

Now @AOC is fundraising off of @JohnKasich speaking at the @DemConvention: "Kasich’s role is not to critique the leaders of our party, because he has dedicated his career towards undermining our core mission." pic.twitter.com/6tnPgCmU7m — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 17, 2020

8:00 PM: Other featured speakers tonight include: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who botched his state’s coronavirus response and essentially got a free pass from the establishment media; Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Doug Jones (D-AL); Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Gwen Moore (D-WI). They will advance the DNC’s “We The People” theme:

This country is confronting a series of monumental challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalized too many people. Throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything. On Monday, we’ll hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, unite our country, and join Joe Biden in rebuilding the country and moving it forward.

DNC Chair Tom Perez wants to end caucuses:

Tom Perez tells @AP that the 2020 caucuses should be the last the party ever holds. https://t.co/O58BeNKYsO — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 17, 2020

It's going to be very challenging for the #DNCConvention speakers to deliver speeches without a live audience. Speechwriters craft these convention speeches with the audience applause in mind. A speech's tempo and rhythm is punctuated by the audience's reaction to it. 1/ — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) August 17, 2020

I'm curious to see how a pro convention speaker like @MichelleObama will deliver a speech without a huge crowd to respond to it. What kind of stagecraft will be used to compensate for the lack of live applause? Will it work? 2/ — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) August 17, 2020

How can you deliver a stemwinder without a live audience to play to? Do you instead go smaller and play to the camera instead of the crowd? Do you deliver a shorter speech, tighter rhetoric, go for the heart? I guess we shall see. 3/ — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) August 17, 2020

A preview of Michelle Obama’s speech and how the virtual convention will look like:



Springsteen featured at DNC:

Some Democrats not happy with non-Democrats at the convention. A virtual convention likely made it easier for the organizers to invite more Republicans.

AOC rips Kasich after Kasich took a jab at her in an interview before his virtual DNC convention speech.

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values. It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.https://t.co/7S8504VZcK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

The former Republican Congressmember endorsing Biden, and speaking tonight at the convention, is Susan Molinari, who was Google's top lobbyist in DC for several years. — David Dayen (@ddayen) August 17, 2020

Coca Cola convention officials give prime speaking slots to Pepsi executives, then wonder why some Coke fans are suddenly expressing second thoughts about buying Coke — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 17, 2020

NEW per @DemConvention release@GovCTW, @MegWhitman, Former Rep. Susan Molinari and @JohnKasich are all GOPers speaking at the Dem convention tonight pic.twitter.com/kIZyo0biFZ — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 17, 2020

The chorus of Democrats calling for Bloomberg to be pulled from their convention schedule is growing, and now it includes former staffers who are suing the former New York mayor after he fired them at the end of his 2020 campaign. Our story: https://t.co/2YFUzEAjhc — Dan Merica (@merica) August 17, 2020

A slate of Republican speakers brought to you by the people who couldn't stop chanting "Bernie isn't even a Democrat!" — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 17, 2020

Not many Latinos featured in prime time at the DNC:

Correction: more Republicans on day one than Latinos the whole week https://t.co/pjkbaralao — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 17, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a vision for our country’s future that includes investing in the Latino community. I’m grateful to kick off the #DemConvention by addressing fired up Latino Democrats. pic.twitter.com/DupNaVEbEL — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 17, 2020

"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't disappointed that there aren't more Latinos and Latinas generally speaking on that program," Julián Castro says. "But more important than the speaking and talking is the doing." https://t.co/ojn9LWwtXt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 17, 2020

Sanders tells The Nation progressives will hold Biden to his goal of being the “most progressive president since FDR” and adds that he will push Biden to take on the “corporate establishment”:

Well, number one, the first absolute necessity is to defeat Donald Trump. Trump is the most dangerous president in American history. Trump is an authoritarian who is trying to undermine American democracy. Trump is a pathological liar. Trump does not understand or believe in the Constitution of the United States or the separation of powers. He does not respect Congress. He is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, and a religious bigot. For all those reasons and more, Trump must be defeated. My view is that after we elect Biden, what we’re going to do is everything that we possibly can to move his administration in a progressive direction. Biden has told me, and I would not say it if he hadn’t made the same statement publicly, that he intends to be the most progressive president since FDR. That’s a noble ambition, and our job is to hold him to that goal. I think millions of people are prepared to do that.

Sanders on transformational change in the same interview:

It is imperative that we not only deal with all of the injustices and inequalities that exist in our society today, which of course have been made worse by the pandemic and the economic meltdown, but it is also imperative that we start, in the 21st century, to rethink our value systems. What Roosevelt did in his State of the Union speech in 1944 was really quite extraordinary. For whatever reason—we were in the middle of a war then and, of course, he died a year later; the media was not particularly sympathetic—what he said back in 1944 has been largely forgotten. But what he said was extraordinarily profound and revolutionary. What he said is that, yes, our country has political freedom. We have a Constitution. We have a Bill of Rights. We have freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, etc., and that’s all great. But what we have to do is go beyond just political rights and into economic rights. In other words, it’s not good enough that you just have the constitutional right to vote (that’s good!), to protest (that’s great!), to assemble (that’s wonderful!), and freedom of religion (great!). What we have got to be talking about, Roosevelt said in 1944, is that economic rights are human rights, and that means you are entitled, as an American, to decent housing, to decent health care, to a decent job, to a decent retirement. Economic rights are human rights, and you’re not going to be a really free person unless we guarantee those rights. That was an extraordinarily profound statement! What I tried to do in the 2020 campaign is talk about Roosevelt’s 1944 speech and how we make it relevant to the year 2020.

DNC Chair Tom Perez says socialist Bernie Sanders’ input “was invaluable” in creating the Democrat platformhttps://t.co/qGncB4KKWu pic.twitter.com/hwvLMtyfcF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2020

Virtual convention a “gut punch” to Milwaukee, which had reportedly hoped $250 million would have been injected into its economy this week:

Downtown Milwaukee restaurant owner Omar Shaikh envisioned overflowing crowds, packed dining rooms and a big payday when the Democratic National Convention came to town. Shaikh, chairman of the VISIT Milwaukee board, also saw the international attention hosting a convention would bring as a chance for the city along the shores of Lake Michigan to show the world how it’s evolved from a Rust Belt manufacturing hub to a thriving, diverse, modern community. “It would have been a game-changer,” he said. “There would have been people everywhere ready to spend, hundreds of millions of dollars coming into our city.” Now, with the convention that begins Monday nearly entirely online due to the coronavirus, Shaikh and Wisconsin Democrats, who a year ago triumphantly hoisted glasses of Milwaukee’s finest after winning the competition to host the convention, are crying in their beer. “It is a gut punch,” Shaikh said. “It’s almost like you get the call you (won) the lottery, but you can’t cash the ticket in.” The convention was originally to have taken place in July, attracted about 50,000 people to Milwaukee and injected about $250 million into the economy of the key presidential battleground state. It would have been the first time Milwaukee, a metropolitan area of 1.6 million, hosted a presidential nominating convention.