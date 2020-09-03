Mitt Romney: Trump’s Tweets ‘Intended to Further Inflame Racial Tensions’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told the New York Times that President Donald Trump’s recent comments and tweets regarding leftist-driven riots, violent protests, and looting are intended to sow racial discord among Americans.

“The comments and tweets over the past few days,” Mr. Romney said, “including a retweet of a 2019 video clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions, are simply jaw-dropping.”

Trump recently retweeted a video compilation documenting instances of leftist-driven violence and threats directed at conservatives:

Please retweet the tweet below⬇️ https://t.co/aqcgfKuM6I — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 2, 2020

Romney endorsed the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter campaign and movement by joining one of its demonstrations in Washington, DC. He wore a mask as he said he marched with Black Lives Matter leftists “to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

“We need a voice against racism; we need many voices against racism and against brutality, and we need to stand up and say black lives matter,” added Romney while supporting Black Lives Matter.

Trump later mocked Romney via Twitter for joining Black Lives Matter:

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Romney was the sole Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

According to a report from the New York Times, Romney, alongside former President George W. Bush, will not support Trump’s reelection in November.