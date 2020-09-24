Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Jacksonville, Florida.
All times Eastern.
—
6:45 PM: Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.
UPDATE: President Trump’s media team says he is now expected to arrive at 7 PM. We don’t know what time he will start speaking at the event. TV20 will keep you updated.
— Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) September 24, 2020
Several protesters were just escorted out of President Trump’s rally in Jacksonville, Florida. Two were wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts. Event doesn’t start for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/LhFoQqKZ7V
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 24, 2020
#NEW: Crowd’s growing here at Cecil Airport ahead of @realDonaldTrump rally in #Jacksonville. President scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. #Trump@ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/SZQ2sXxTb6
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) September 24, 2020
The scene in Jacksonville FIVE HOURS before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage. ὄ
Florida is 🔥🔥🔥 for TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/5lOdmnwzQE
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 24, 2020
I am here at the rally for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Jacksonville. ~2.5 hours before the president is scheduled to speak, and the campaign has to figure out how to get all of these people (picture one) into this place (picture two) pic.twitter.com/UCT9O4icqu
— Kirby Wilson (@KirbyWTweets) September 24, 2020
Trump supporters lined up 8 hours before campaign rally in Jacksonville. @fox35orlando #FOX35 #Trump pic.twitter.com/LYcPH1jXGC
— Robert Guaderrama FOX 35 (@FOX35Robert) September 24, 2020
.
