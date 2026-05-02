The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is unconstitutional and a private army for President Donald Trump, Abdul El-Sayed, an Egyptian-American Muslim running strongly for the open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, says.

Trump “recognized that ICE and the pretext of immigration was the best way for him to create a paramilitary force of thugs who he could put on your street corner to be accountable only to him, and that is what he’s doing,” El-Sayed said, adding:

I went to Minneapolis to check it out for myself. And guess what? I know maps. I went to public school. Public schools in America, right? Minneapolis is not on the southern border. Wrong border. So [ICE] is not about immigration. This is about whether or not we want to live under a constitution and we believe in the rule of law. So I would like to abolish the agency that has existed, in large part, to end, or at least push back against the rule of law and the Constitution. Like that should be an obvious thing everybody should say.

The comments reflect the growing role of self-serving migrants and foreign cultures in American politics as legalized migrants flood into the nation’s two political parties. Currently, El-Sayed is jostling for the lead in the Democrats’ primary race.

The political changes are more jarring than those of prior migrants, such as the Irish migrants who reshaped East Coast culture and politics in the late 1800s. For example, El-Sayed’s goal of abolishing ICE would leave Americans powerless as more migrants from more sectors of the world flood into their communities, workplaces, schools, hospitals, culture, and politics.

That influx would direct vast wealth to business groups and Wall Street, but would leave many Americans powerless, penniless, and hopeless.

Republicans are directing criticism at El-Sayed, who may win the Democratic nomination for the 2026 Senate race in Michigan.

El-Sayed will likely gain votes from the growing number of fervent Islamic advocates in Michigan’s Democratic party.