Kenosha County Sheriff Endorses President Donald Trump for Re-election

David Beth, the sheriff of Kenosha County, Wisconsin, published an op-ed in the USA Today on Saturday endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election.

In his op-ed, Beth wrote:

On the first of the month, I had the honor of meeting with President Donald Trump for a round-table discussion addressing the violence that recently took hold of our community. I saw first-hand the support, gratitude and steadfast resolve our president holds for the law enforcement community. The president arrived with a plan to provide the critical resources needed to keep our community safe. When the violence began, we had immediately put in the call to have local and state resources respond to the situation. Many responded, but we still needed more help. This is where the president stepped up and offered us the full resources of the federal government. “Whatever you need, it’s coming,” the president relayed to me.

Beth added that 38 other sheriffs in Wisconsin had endorsed the president.

He added: “I will have to admit that on occasion [Trump] does say or tweet things I don’t agree with, but the truth is, everyone else I know does this as well.”

Read Beth’s full op-ed here.

Last month, the local Kenosha Professional Police Association criticized Gov. Tony Evers (D) for rushing to judgment on the shooting of Jacob Blake, Jr. — an incident that triggered riots that destroyed much of the commercial district in the city of Kenosha.

