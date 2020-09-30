Live Updates*** Trump Holds Minnesota Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, a day after debating former Vice President Joe Biden.

All times Eastern.

9:23 PM: Trump says his opponents want to “erase” the country’s core values while he wants to preserve them.

Trump continuing to hammer “Sleepy Joe” for not saying “law enforcement.”

Trump says Chris Wallace protected Biden when Trump asked him to name one law enforcement group that has supported the former vice president. Trump lists all of his endorsements from coast to coast.

Trump says Biden thinks Antifa is an idea. He says ideas don’t assault cops and burn down buildings. Trump says Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization.

9:22 PM: Trump says his opponents want to “erase borders” and he will “defend borders.” Trump wonders why the media are not talking about the wall anymore after he got financing.

9:21 PM: Trump says he is running not just against Joe Biden but also agains the far-left socialist media and the communists in the Democratic Party. Trump makes these remarks after saying how disappointed he is in Fox News.

9:20 PM: Trump says the networks won’t let Biden cancel the debates because of the ratings. Trump wonders what the television networks are going to do when he’s not around…

Trump says Biden has to deal with the toughest people in the world if he gets elected and the liberal media are upset that he “took the fight” to Biden and “exposed” his “dangerous agenda.”

Rally briefly interrupted by a protester. Trump tells the protesters to “go home to mommy.”

Trump says the media think rioting is okay and people can “do whatever you want.”

9:18 PM: Trump says, in the history of cable television, he got the highest ratings and second in the history of all of television. Trump said he held Biden accountable for 47 years of lies and betrayal and did the job the fake news media have not done. Trump says “the whole nation saw the truth.” Trump says he asked Sleepy Joe to name one law enforcement organization that has endorsed him before Chris Wallace jumped in… Trump says he was debating two people last night.

9:17 PM: Trump says he is going to win Minnesota 34 days from now and win “four more beautiful years in the White House” and done more than anyone has ever done. Trump says he “really enjoyed” last night’s debate with “Sleepy Joe.”

9:15 PM: Trump gets out of the Air Force One, and the rally is about to begin.

9:01 PM: Air Force One has landed.

8:55 PM: Energetic crowd waiting for Trump:

HUNDREDS are still filing into the hanger up here in Duluth, Minnesota 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/xlyl9YUwcb — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 1, 2020

8:45 PM: Trump expected to arrive and take the stage at the top of the hour. He’ll probably have plenty of new material after last night’s debate.

I’ve talked to several Trump supporters today who are former Democrats, including Nancy McReady from Ely who sports a “Recovering Democrat” button on her MAGA hat. Several people said the party moved too far to the left for them. pic.twitter.com/68dvfNpVvD — Dan Kraker (@dan_kraker) October 1, 2020

Leaving Minneapolis for a quick stop in Duluth to celebrate the opening of the Obama CLOSED Iron Range. My great honor!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Opening Prayer given by Anne Neu for Duluth Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/nkyyfsRDS4 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 30, 2020

The Pledge of Allegiance given by Donna Bergstrom, who if elected this November in Duluth would be the first Native American woman elected to the Minnesota State Senate. pic.twitter.com/EcH9TictsU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 30, 2020

Just landed in Minnesota. Hasn’t been won by a Republican since 1972, and we saved Minneapolis. Also opened the massive and beautiful Iron Range, which Obama and Sleepy Joe closed. Thousands of jobs started back. They will close again. How can we lose? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

President Trump is scheduled to arrive at MSP less than an hour from now. His motorcade will take him to a fundraiser at a private home along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Then he will come back to MSP and fly to Duluth for a public rally scheduled for 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uPFYnTz4MF — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) September 30, 2020

A long line of people braving rain and a cold wind to see President Trump in #Duluth tonight. pic.twitter.com/PBXvEuk0KP — Dan Kraker (@dan_kraker) September 30, 2020