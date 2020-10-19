WATCH: ‘Thousands upon Thousands’ Line Streets to Welcome President to California

Supporters cheer as the motorcade of US President Donald Trump passes by near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California on October 18, 2020. - Trump is heading to Newport Beach, California a fundraiser. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Furr

Thousands of Americans welcomed President Trump when he arrived for a fundraiser in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday afternoon.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted video footage of the massive crowds lining the streets, writing, “Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!!”:

Veteran actor James Woods also shared video of cheering people waving American flags, Trump 2020 flags, and signs as the president’s motorcade drove by:

Another Twitter user posted video footage taken from the street and said she saw President Trump waving at them from inside his vehicle.

“I have never seen anything like this in CA and I’ve lived here my whole life! The MAGA crowd is pretty amazing. Met some very cool people today!” she wrote:

The president’s supporters “significantly outnumbered” protesters at the event, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“The American people love President Trump,” one attendee told the outlet. “And when you look down the street, you can see it. We love our president.”

The president shared video footage of his Newport Beach supporters Sunday afternoon and thanked them for the warm welcome:

After winning his battle against the coronavirus, Trump has returned to the campaign trail “with a vengeance,” writes Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering.

“The president did not show signs of losing his voice or his signature energy despite participating in a dozen public speaking events and a handful of fundraisers in the past week,” the article said.

During a rally in Sanford, Florida, on October 12, the president told the crowd he was “energized by your prayers and humbled by your support.”

“We’ve had such incredible support and here we are. Here we are. But we’re going to finish. We’re going to make this country greater than ever before,” he continued.

President Trump will hold a rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday evening before he returns to the White House.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.