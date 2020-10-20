Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

All times Eastern.

7:58 PM: Trump says Biden has given control of the party over to the socialists, marxists, and communists who are full of hate and rage and scorn for the middle class.

Trump says the Biden-Harris agenda is projected to slash the incomes of Americans by an average of $6,500. He says Biden has been outsourcing your jobs, offshoring your factories, and selling out the American worker for the last 47 years. He says America lost 10,000 factories while he was vice president because he is a servant of the lobbyists, globalists, wealthy donors, and Washington vultures who got rich “bleeding America dry.”

Trump says Biden is “corrupt” and accuses him of letting China “plunder your jobs” while he was raking in millions. He says China will “own the U.S.A.” if Biden wins. He says the media and Big Tech are desperately trying to cover up everything because they don’t want to hear campaign speeches like this.

7:55 PM: Trump now hammering the “laptop from hell” before warning that Biden will wipe out the energy industry like he wiped out the steel industry. He says only by voting for him can Pennsylvanians save their fracking industry. Loud “USA” chants after Trump says the United States will never be a socialist nation.

7:53 PM: Trump says people will get a “kick out of” what he’ll do to 60 Minutes. He says Lesley Stahl is not going to like it.

Trump now wants to give an “original Donald Trump Broadway play.”

He is playing clips of Biden wanting to end fossil fuels and stopping fracking on the big screen.

7:50 PM: Trump says he’s saving the suburbs and says people don’t like projects being next to their houses. He says Biden will ban fracking and abolish energy. Trump says Sleepy Joe has repeatedly pledged to ban fracking until he got the nomination. Trump says it’s always what they say first. He says Harris sponsors the $100 trillion socialist Green New Deal.

7:48 PM: Trump talks about epic job growth and says normal life will “finally resume” as the “pandemic is ending.” He says next year will be the country’s best economic year. He says Pennsylvania has been shut down long enough and tells voters to ask the governor to open it up.

7:45 PM: Crowd goes wild as Trump’s walkout music starts playing. Trump reminisces about his 2016 victory and says he’ll continue to cut taxes and regulation and support our great police while protecting the Second Amendment. Trump talks about keeping jobs and wealth in America, “where it belongs.”

7:35 PM: Air Force One lands, and the rally will start any minute.

The crowd in Erie, PA awaiting President Trump pic.twitter.com/vfu5OzO0gL — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 20, 2020

7:15 PM: Trump expected to land shortly:

Watch live: Donald Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania https://t.co/ZpfC89GD45 — The Independent (@Independent) October 20, 2020

6:50 PM: Another rally about to get started in must-win Pennsylvania. Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.

USA chant at the Trump Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania this is Trump Country. pic.twitter.com/Vjxodb8EoF — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 20, 2020

