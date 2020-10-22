***Live Updates*** Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in Final Presidential Debate

Belmont Debate AP
AP
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off on Thursday evening in the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the debate at Belmont University.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

8:47 PM: Frank Fahrenkopf, the Commission’s co-chair, is now going over the ground rules for the debate.

8:40 PM: Janet Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, making introductions.

