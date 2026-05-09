Marlow: AOC ‘Racist’ to Claim Black Americans Created Democracy

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about AOC.

Marlow said, “If you’re a black person, why would you want this level of pandering? It’s so racist. It’s so completely racist to black people hat you think black people are so stupid that they don’t know that you’re lying to them.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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