Exclusive: Dr. Gorka Unveils President’s New ‘America First’ Counterterrorism Plan

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, talked about counterterrorism.

Gorka said, “Our war fighters, our intelligence community experts have permanently deleted from the battlefield 815 jihadis. That’s not part of Operation Epic Fury or Absolute Resolve or the Houthi campaign.”

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