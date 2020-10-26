Jewish Family Traumatized by Pepper-spray Attack on ‘Jews for Trump’ Caravan

A Jewish family was left traumatized after their car was attacked with pepper-spray by counter-protesters as a “Jews for Trump” caravan rolled through New York City on Sunday.

The caravan of some 1,000 vehicles proceeded from various points in the city and suburbs to Marine Park in Brooklyn, where they held a rally that was addressed by former Democrat state assemblyman Dov Hikind, among others:

Massive gathering of #JewsForTrump have gathered in Marine Park, Brooklyn, after a full day of numerous vehicle convoys driving around NYC. pic.twitter.com/fl8K4PmXhn — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

However, en route, the caravan was attacked with pepper spray, eggs, and even rocks. One egg-thrower actually filmed himself in the act:

At one point, Fox News reported, a car with a family inside was pepper-sprayed:

A member of the family that was pepper-sprayed told Fox News that the unprovoked attack happened while the family was driving down Fifth Avenue with the car windows down and Trump flags displayed. The man, who wished to remain anonymous fearing his family could be targeted, said a car pulled up next to them and unleashed pepper spray into their vehicle. “Immediately the kids started crying and screaming and I jumped out of the car after I was peppered [sic] sprayed as well,” the man said.

At least one woman was arrested:

Woman arrested for using pepper spray on participants of the Jews For Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/LGIMQBCBJe — J News 24 (@JNEWS245) October 25, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani participated in the parade as well. Support for Trump among religious Jews is very high, at 83% in one recent poll.

