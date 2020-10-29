Michigan: Nikki Haley Stumps for John James in Hot Senate Race

NOVI, Michigan — Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joined Republican Senate candidate John James in Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to defeat incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D).

In front of a socially distanced crowd of about 125 in a ballroom at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Haley urged Michiganders to send James to the Senate.

“When you look at John, you’re looking at a businessperson. Someone who knows what it’s like to sign the front of a paycheck,” Haley said.

“He understands that if you give a person a job, you take care of a family.”

James is a veteran of the Iraq war.

“I’m married to a combat veteran. I’ll tell you: there is no mission they ever undertake that they don’t complete and succeed,” Haley said. “It’s in their DNA. It’s in their blood.

She added veterans love America and James will take that perspective to Washington, D.C.

A recent internal memo obtained by Breitbart News showed James within the margin of error in a poll, creating a statistical tie.

The survey found Peters at 47.5 percent, while James had the support of 46.2 percent of likely voters.

“It has been months and Gary Peters cannot get over 48%,” the memo written by general consultant Stu Sandler said. “Peters is capped out and cannot win over a majority of voters.”

A poll conducted October 11-15 by the Trafalgar Group found James with a slight lead, 48 percent to 46.6 percent.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.