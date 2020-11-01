WATCH – Joe Biden’s Closing Argument: ‘We Are Tired of the Tweets’

Joe Biden delivered a closing argument to his 2020 campaign on Sunday, telling the “Souls to the Polls” event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that they needed to vote President Donald Trump out because “we are tired of the tweets.”

Biden said:

In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that fanned the flames of hate, poured gasoline on every opportunity he had, all across this nation. As I said, millions of Americans have already voted. Millions more will vote in the two days ahead. But there are still a lot of Pennsylvanians who have not voted yet. And we need every single one of you to get out and vote on Tuesday. My message is simple: Pennsylvania is critical in this election.

[Horns honking]

I live in Delaware, but I’m a Pennsylvania boy, born in Scranton.

[Horns honking]

I am a Pennsylvania boy.

[Horns honking]

And I want to tell you, the last time Donald Trump ran, he won this state by 44,000 votes. So every single vote matters. The power — the power to change this country is literally in your hands. I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries. There is nothing, nothing he is going to do to stop this nation from voting, no matter what he tries.

[Horns honking]

And folks, when Americans vote, America will be heard. When America is heard, I believe the message is going to be loud and clear: it is time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.

[Horns honking]

It is time to breathe some life back into this nation. We are done, we are tired of the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility.

[Horns honking]

We have a lot work to do.