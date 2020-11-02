Biden Delivers Closing Message of 2020: ‘I’m Going to Heal this Country’

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered his closing remarks of the 2020 election campaign on Monday, promising that, if elected to the White House, he would work “to heal this country.”

Biden, who announced his campaign in Pennsvaylnia last April, told supporters at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh that he chose the state for his final public appearance before Election Day because its residents “represent the backbone of this country.”

“We’ve been through a lot in this country since we announced. America is facing a confluence of crises, unlike anything in living memory,” the former vice president said. “We’re still in the battle for the soul of America.”

Arguing that “decent, honor, and respect,” had eroded since President Donald Trump took office four years ago, Biden told the crowd in attendance that “tomorrow is the beginning of a new day.”

“Tomorrow, we can put an end to a presidency that has left hardworking Americans out in the cold… we can put end to a presidency that has divided this nation and fanned the flames of hate,” he said. “Tomorrow, we can put end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation.”

“My message to you is simple: the power to change this country is in your hands,” Biden added.

The former vice president proceeded to claim that when all the votes were tallied on Election Day, “the message would be loud and clear that it’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.”

“I honest to god believe the vast majority of Americans are done with the chaos, the corruption, the failure, the irresponsibility, the indifference to American lives, the indifference to America’s dignity,” Biden said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. Not division and distraction but real, real healing of this country.”

“If you elect me your president, we’re going to heal this country,” the former vice president added.

Biden’s closing remarks in Pennsylvania come as polls show that the contest has tightened not only in that state, but in the country as a whole.