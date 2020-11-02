Justice Department Will Monitor Six Florida Counties on Election Day

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will monitor elections in six Florida counties on Election Day, the federal agency said in a statement Monday.

CBS Miami notes:

The effort — which includes Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, and Palm Beach counties — will be similar to previous election monitoring actions by the department’s Civil Rights Division, the announcement said. The agency will also take complaints through its call center about possible violations of federal voting-rights laws.

“Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right,” said Eric Dreiband, who serves as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

A May 2020 audit found that Broward County’s handling of the 2018 election was plagued by extra votes and unnecessary delays.

The issues included (via SunSentinel):