Gunshots Heard Outside White House

Continuous rounds of gunfire could be heard from outside the White House on Saturday evening, sparking a lockdown order from the U.S. Secret Service.

The moment was captured on camera by ABC News White House Correspondent Selina Wang, who posted the footage to X on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. EST.

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“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots,” Wang said.

The White House correspondent added that the media was then “told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.”

“Shots fired at the white house,” DC News Now anchor Chris Flanagan wrote on X 11 minutes earlier. “I heard about 30 shots. Secret service rushed us into press briefing room.”

NBC News Correspondent Julie Tsirkin also posted to X, declaring, “GUNSHOTS heard outside of the White House.”

“Approximately 20-30,” she added. “Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room.”

In a follow-up post, Tsirkin shared a photo of her view from lockdown, writing, “Outside the press briefing doors right now… USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside. White House now on lockdown.”

“FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Law enforcement, meanwhile, said the Secret Service shot two men outside the White House on 17th and Pennsylvania NW, according to attorney Mike Davis.

The gunshots “appeared outside of the grounds, closer to the EEOB building, which is on the west side of the White House,” CNN reported.

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***Update*** 6:37 p.m. Eastern

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.