WATCH: ‘We Have to Close the Game on Tuesday!’: 76ers Coach Doc Rivers Speaks at Biden Rally

Newly-minted 76ers coach has given his fair share of rousing locker room speeches, but his most recent attempt at rallying did not come in the locker room, it came at a political rally for Joe Biden.

Rivers, who has only been in Philadelphia for a little over a month, was one of the speakers at a pro-Biden event at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

New 76ers coach Doc Rivers is speaking now at the Biden rally in South Philly. pic.twitter.com/VOregIW7Fg — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) November 1, 2020

Doc Rivers knows a thing or two about winning—and he's all in for @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/nRwgvoqpUZ — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 1, 2020

“We have so much at stake, everybody. We have so much to do still,” Rivers said.

“I’m coming up to you as your coach today — how about that? So, I want you to understand this. We’re in the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter is on Tuesday. We have to close the game on Tuesday.”

Rivers sees the Biden-Harris ticket as the answer to the country’s problem.

“This is a country that needs to come together,” Rivers said. “We have to come together if we want to be great. And the only way we’re going to come together is by Joe Biden being our president and Kamala Harris being our Vice President.”

Rivers encouraged voters to wait in line and vote no matter how long it takes.

“And it doesn’t matter how long you have to wait in line — don’t leave that line Tuesday! If you’re there for 1 hour or 2 hours or 3 .… don’t leave that line! You stay the course!”

Rivers also appeared to liken Trump, or Trump supporters to “bullies.”

“You know what bullies do? They start using scare tactics when they have nothing to run on. When they have nothing to say, they try to scare you. Be strong and be mighty and vote.”