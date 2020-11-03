Oklahoma Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn Concedes House Race to Republican Stephanie Bice

Freshman Rep. Kendra Horn has conceded the race for her house seat to Republican challenger Stephanie Bice, according to a statement from Horn’s campaign.

In the run to Election Day, national media outlets ranked the contest as one of the tightest in the country.

Horn (pictured) released the following statement conceding to her opponent:

Inbox: Democratic first-term Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma has conceded the race to Republican Stephanie Bice #OK05 Horn, along with Reps. Debbie Mucrasel-Powell and Donna Shalala of Florida, is a group of freshman Dems to lose reelection to a second term pic.twitter.com/h8bwMjMV8m — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 4, 2020

“Oklahoma’s Fifth District doesn’t belong to a party, it belongs to the people. Oklahomans showed up today to make their voices heard because there is so much at stake this election,” Horn said in part. “Thank you to all of the staff, volunteers, and supporters who put their hearts into this campaign…Our work for Oklahoma’s Fifth District is not over.”

Horn is the third incumbent freshman Democrat to lose her House seat so far, along with Democrat Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Muscarel-Powell of Florida.