Oklahoma Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn Concedes House Race to Republican Stephanie Bice

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) speaks during news conference discussing the "Shutdown to End All Shutdowns (SEAS) Act" on January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA). (Photo …
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Katherine Rodriguez

Freshman Rep. Kendra Horn has conceded the race for her house seat to Republican challenger Stephanie Bice, according to a statement from Horn’s campaign.

In the run to Election Day, national media outlets ranked the contest as one of the tightest in the country.

Horn (pictured) released the following statement conceding to her opponent:

“Oklahoma’s Fifth District doesn’t belong to a party, it belongs to the people. Oklahomans showed up today to make their voices heard because there is so much at stake this election,” Horn said in part. “Thank you to all of the staff, volunteers, and supporters who put their hearts into this campaign…Our work for Oklahoma’s Fifth District is not over.”

Horn is the third incumbent freshman Democrat to lose her House seat so far, along with Democrat Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Muscarel-Powell of Florida.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.