Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy Projected to Defeat Democrat Wendy Davis in House Race

Joshua Caplan

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Tuesday evening defeated Democrat opponent Wendy Davis in the Texas 21st Congressional District election, Decision Desk HQ projects.

