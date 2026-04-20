Exclusive — Dr. Ben Carson: Left Trying to Erase the Signature of God in Development of Our Country

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Ben Carson talked about the left.

Carson said, “One of the things that, particularly, the left has tried very hard to do is to erase the signature of God from the development of our country. And it’s there loud and clear.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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