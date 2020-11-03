“You fucking Uncle Tom coon ass nigger!” shouted a female Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester with a megaphone at a black police officer driving a police vehicle in Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening. “All cops are fucking bitches!”

The protester’s denigration of police officers mirrors the “A.C.A.B” (“All Cops Are Bastards”) acronym used by leftists in political messaging via signage and graffiti.

“Drive your bitch ass home!” yelled another female demonstrator as the police officer drove away.

Drew Hernandez shared the video on Twitter as part of a series of reports on left-wing demonstrations in the nation’s capital on Election Day.

In another incident, a demonstrator shouted at a black cop, “You’re a stupid fuck! Fucking coon!”

WATCH:

DC: “F*ck you, you f*ckin UNCLE TOM coon ass mother F*ck you!” BLM protesters going ballistic on black police officers in the streets pic.twitter.com/QsQ4zsMGhW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

DC: Antifa accusing black police officers of having “coon” behavior pic.twitter.com/MreWBDXd4s — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party regularly express support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

In July, Biden agreed with a recommendation to “redirect” funding from law enforcement towards other “social services.” He has repeatedly characterized America as a nation plagued by “systemic racism,” echoing political narratives pushed by Black Lives Matter.

In September, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) praised the “brilliance” of the Black Lives Matter movement and its founders in a conversation with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).