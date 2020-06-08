Joe Biden: ‘No One Can Stay Silent’ About ‘Systemic Racism’

Former Vice President Joe Biden published an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times this weekend in which he said that “no one can stay silent” about “systemic racism” — though he did not say what the term “systemic racism” actually means.

Biden’s op-ed echoed many of the signs and slogans at this weekend’s “Black Lives Matter” protests, including “Silence is Violence,” which one protester explained to Breitbart News as meaning, “If you’re silent … you’re on the side of the people creating the violence.”

In the op-ed, titled “To end systemic racism, no one can stay silent. No one can ignore injustice,” Biden argued:

Systemic racism affects every aspect of our society. COVID-19 is ravaging our country, with almost 110,000 people now dead, but it is killing black people at almost 2.5 times the rate as white people. … The truth of our nation is that too often, the color of your skin alone can endanger your life and, for far too long, systemic racism has oppressed communities of color in the United States. Black and brown communities must no longer be the only ones to bear the weight of pushing for change. No one can stay silent. No one can ignore injustice.

Biden’s op-ed was published online on Saturday, but ran in print on Sunday.

On Monday, under pressure from President Donald Trump’s campaign, the Biden campaign formally disagreed with calls from the Black Lives Matter campaign to “defund the police.”

