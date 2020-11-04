CNN’s Van Jones: GOP Outreach to African Americans, Hispanics Was ‘Effective’

Joshua Caplan

Appearing Wednesday on CNN, network analyst Van Jones said the Republican Party’s outreach to minorities during the 2020 election cycle was “effective.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

VAN JONES: The country is not what we thought it was. I don’t care who you are, nobody predicted this outcome… It turns out that the outreach from Republicans to African Americans and Latinos was effective. It also turns out… people say [President] Donald Trump says racially inflammatory stuff, he’ll never make any inroads; it turns out that wasn’t true. Also though, it turns out that common ground policies of Joe Biden was able to pull in some suburban folks. There’s something happening where these parties are reaching out and doing all sorts of weird stuff.

