RJC Exit Poll: Trump Gained 6 Points Among Jewish Voters in 2020 — Best Since 1988

An exit poll conducted by the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) and released Wednesday indicated that President Donald Trump won 30.5% of the Jewish vote, a six-point increase from his 24% total in 2016.

The result was the best result for any Republican candidate since the 1988 presidential election.

In a statement, the RJC said (original emphasis):

The poll shows that President Donald Trump won 30.5% of the Jewish vote this year, up 6 points from his 24% share of the Jewish vote in 2016. OF NOTE: In Florida, where the RJC invested over $5 million targeting Jewish voters, the New York Times/AP poll shows that the Jewish vote outperformed the national numbers, with 41% of the Jewish vote going to President Trump, an historic record.

Former Senator Norm Coleman, the RJC national chairman, told a Zoom press briefing Wednesday that “it made a difference for Donald Trump to be the best friend Israel ever had in the White House.” He also praised Trump’s performance on the economy and in fighting antisemitism.

RJC executive director Matt Brooks, who predicted in March that Trump would improve his result among Jewish voters, noted that Trump had improved among Jewish voters despite major obstacles.

“Tthe left and the Jewish Democrats did their best to portray this president as an antisemite … someone who condoned neo-Nazis and white nationalists, which I found offensive,” Brooke said, adding: “So did Jewish voters.”

Trump’s 30% among Jewish voters also matched the pre-election poll of the Jewish Electorate Institute.

An exit poll by J Street, a far-left organization, put Trump’s Jewish support in 2020 far lower, at 21%.

