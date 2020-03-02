President Donald Trump will win a larger share of Jewish voters in the 2020 presidential election than he did in 2016, predicted Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with special guest host Joel Pollak.

“Is this the election where significant numbers of Jewish voters who traditionally voted Democrat could come over to the Republican side?” asked Joel Pollak, noting growing hostility across the Democrat Party towards Israel as a Jewish state.

Brooks reflected on the RJC’s inroads among Jewish Americans in terms of building support for the Republican Party.

“After the 1992 election, when George H. W Bush got eleven percent of the Jewish vote, we started at the Republican Jewish coalition to invest heavily in outreach to the Jewish community,” Brooks recalled. “As a result, the [Republican] share of the Jewish vote has increased steadily since then, to the point where we were getting eleven percent of the Jewish vote, and we’ve now got about two and a half to three [times] that.”

LISTEN:

Brooks added, “Between 2016 and 2012, you know, we’re somewhere between 25 and 30 percent of the Jewish vote, which is a huge increase and a significant erosion of support for [Democrats from] the Jewish community.”

“I will tell you that I am confident that in 2020, President Trump– no matter who the Democrat nominee will be, and especially if it’s Bernie Sanders — will increase their support among Jewish voters and do better among Jewish voters in 2020 than 2016.”

Democrats’ leftward momentum across recent decades has culminated in the ascendance of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as a contender for the party’s presidential nomination, assessed Brooks, describing the Vermont senator as an “enemy” of Israel.

“[There is] a lot riding on this [election] in terms of the Jewish community,” Brooks said. ‘We run the risk, if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, of having an election in which we potentially trade in the most pro-Israel president in the history of this country for the first enemy-of-Israel president in this country.”

In February, the RJC released an ad describing Sanders as “insane” and as an “enemy of Israel,” highlighting Sanders’ derision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “racist” and his alignment with anti-Zionist figures.

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.