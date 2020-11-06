President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud and theft of the election are “just not substantiated,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Friday.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” he said during an interview on the Today show:

Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with @SenToomey, who says he sees no evidence of fraud in the election and that President Trump still has a very narrow path to victory in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/YVJ5Bq7tyC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

Toomey said there are “irregularities” in every election, but they “tend to typically be very small and involve just a handful of ballots.”

He continued:

There have been some problems, in Philadelphia for instance, as you may know. The election commission has chosen to keep observers too far away from the counting to actually observe the counting. And my understanding is they persisted in that unreasonable policy even after a court order requiring that they allow observers to approach the counting. This is the sort of thing you wish wouldn’t happen, but is there any evidence, that I’m aware of that there is significant, large-scale fraud or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not.

However, Toomey added that if Trump has evidence of fraud, he should take it to court.

“Let’s get it out in the open, let’s litigate that and let’s fix it. And by the way, punish anybody who did any wrong. In this case, I think it was the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that suggested ballots that arrive too late should nevertheless be counted. No, they shouldn’t,” the senator noted.

Trump promised Thursday to take significant legal action in challenging election results in key swing states after he saw his margin of victory cut down by late-counted ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden (D), according to Breitbart News.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” he said during the White House press briefing.

“We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this,” the president stated.

During an interview Thursday on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he will give $500,000 to the president’s legal fund, according to Breitbart News.

“The allegations of wrongdoing are earth-shattering. It makes the … Carter Page warrant application look on the up and up,” he noted.

“So, Senate Republicans are going to be briefed by the Trump campaign Saturday, and every Senate Republican and House Republican needs to get on television and tell this story,” Graham concluded.