Nevada Whistleblower Says He Witnessed Processing of Illegitimate Votes

Fox News reported on Saturday that a whistleblower in Nevada swore an affidavit declaring that he witnessed illegitimate processing of ballots as an election worker.

Specifically, the whistleblower claimed to have been instructed to count ballots needing signature verification that lacked the requisite signatures to be eligible.

Fox News’s John Roberts said:

In just the last hour in Nevada, an election worker whose job was to process mail-in ballots says he witnessed irregularities in counting those ballots and was told by a supervisor — who he names — to put through ballots he believed needed signature verification without that verification first being done. He says he was also told to ignore discrepancies with addresses. That worker has sworn out an affidavit which has been sent to the Department of Justice here in Washington. A Trump campaign attorney says of that, quote, “The affidavit makes clear that we’re not dealing with oversights or sloppiness. This was intentional criminal conduct.”

🚨A whistleblower has come forward in Clark County saying they witnessed mail ballots being counted without signatures being verified⬇️ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ixM8h09aZw — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 8, 2020

The Nevada Republican Party said it received thousands of complaints regarding the general election in Nevada. It also said thousands of ballots were processed “without meaningful observation” by Republican observers.

The Nevada GOP claimed via statement on Wednesday:

There have been a number of mail ballots turned in to Clark County Department of Elections that are being processed without meaningful observation. Ballots are continuing to be processed in this same manner. “The fact remains that hundreds of thousands of ballots have been counted in Clark County and as a Judge and the Secretary of State have confirmed we have not been allowed to observe or challenge a single signature match for these votes. With the issues that have been reported regarding the election, we are now more than ever concerned with the lack of the transparency in observing and challenging possible invalid ballots,” says Donald J Trump Campaign Co-Chair Adam Laxalt.

On Thursday, the Nevada GOP announced its submission of a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr alleging 3,602 instances of voter fraud in the Silver State.