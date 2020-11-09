George W. Bush Congratulates Joe Biden as ‘President-elect’

Former President George W. Bush on Monday congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for winning the election, after corporate media outlets declared him the victor.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush wrote in a statement. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans.”

Bush also called Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for her “historic” election as the first elected woman vice president.

The former president also congratulated President Donald Trump’s supporters for a “hard-fought campaign.”

“He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement,” Bush wrote. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

Bush said that the election was a sign of America’s healthy democracy although he acknowledged Trump’s right to challenge the results.

“President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated,” he wrote.

But at the same time, Bush urged Americans to trust that the election was fair.

“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear,” he said.

Finally, Bush urged Americans to come together as a nation and promised to pray for America’s leaders during the transition.

“We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future,” he wrote. “There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”