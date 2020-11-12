Trump Supporter Files Restraining Order Against Neighbors for Alleged Harassment

A supporter of President Donald Trump has filed a restraining order against his California neighbors for harassing his family about how Trump lost the election to Joe Biden.

Michael Mason told CBS 13 Sacramento that his left-wing neighbors had already been harassing him over his conservative views, drawing pro-LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter chalk art outside his Rocklin home.

But it came to a boiling point when mainstream media networks announced Biden’s electoral victory, causing Mason to call the police on the neighbors after he noticed the neighbor’s kids were chanting about Biden to upset his kids.

Mason said he wants to move because of his neighbor’s actions, and filed a restraining order to keep the peace until he is able to move.

“I’m tired of getting harassed all the time,” Mason told the station. “My kids don’t want to come outside.”

“I didn’t want to do this…They’re making me have to do this,” he added of his neighbors, who he said “just laughed” at him when he asked about the chalk art written outside his home.

The accused family was unidentified and declined to comment to CBS 13 Sacramento.

Sean Millard, a neighbor who lives between the two families, called the feud “absolutely insane.”

“It’s absolutely insane,” Millard said. “2020 has been kind of a crazy year.”