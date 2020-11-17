Nearly 3,000 votes were discovered on a memory card in Fayette County, Georgia that had not been uploaded properly, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday.

Of the 2,755 votes, 1,577 were for President Trump, while 1,128 went to former Vice President Joe Biden. The remaining votes were for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen or write-ins. The updated tally changes the margin by 500 votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump in the Peach State by 12,929 votes.

New: a memory card was found during the audit in Fayette county with 2,755 votes. Decreased Biden statewide lead by 449. New margin total statewide in GA is a 12,929 lead for Biden — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020

Fayette County is scheduled to re-certify its election results Wednesday.

