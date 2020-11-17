Georgia Audit Finds 2,700 Votes Not Uploaded in Fayette County, Shaving Biden’s Lead by 449

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia has entered its fourth day Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Joshua Caplan

Nearly 3,000 votes were discovered on a memory card in Fayette County, Georgia that had not been uploaded properly, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday.

Of the 2,755 votes, 1,577 were for President Trump, while 1,128 went to former Vice President Joe Biden. The remaining votes were for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen or write-ins. The updated tally changes the margin by 500 votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump in the Peach State by 12,929 votes.

Fayette County is scheduled to re-certify its election results Wednesday.

