A batch of 55 uncounted ballots in an upstate New York congressional district race has placed the election race’s results into uncharted territory.

The uncounted ballots from Chenango County were cast during the state’s early voting period in New York’s 22nd congressional district — where Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) and Republican challenger Claudia Tenney are in a tight race against each other, the New York Post reported.

As of Monday, which was supposed to be the deadline for election officials to report votes in the district, Tenney led Brindisi — who has backed President Donald Trump’s impeachment— by a mere 12-vote margin.

Chenango County Attorney Alan Gordon let New York State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte know about the findings on Tuesday.

“Those ballots were apparently mislaid and never counted,” Gordon wrote.

“I have advised our Board of Elections to not open any of those ballots and to secure them in their offices,” he said.

Of the 55 ballots cast, 11 were from unregistered voters.

The remaining 44 ballots could take away Tenney’s lead, but DelConte still has to rule on more than 2,000 disputed absentee and affidavit ballots.

The race for New York’s 22nd district has been a back-and-forth affair. Tenney had a 29,000-vote lead on election night, only to see that lead disappear as mail-in votes came in.

As of last week, Brindisi appeared to take the lead by double-digits. But his small advantage was wiped out this weekend after two counties said they had made errors in tabulating the votes.

Breitbart News reported that a county attorney said dead people cast votes in the hotly-contested race.