Trump Campaign Presents Claims of Voter Fraud to Nevada Court

President Donald Trump’s campaign presented its claims of voter fraud in Nevada to a state court in Carson City on Thursday, as Democrats argued that the evidence was insufficient to warrant overturning tens of thousands of votes.

Republicans claim that there are more than enough questionable or fraudulent votes in Nevada to overcome the 33,596-vote margin by which Joe Biden appeared to defeat Trump in the state after mail-in votes were counted after Election Day.

-2,468 votes by voters that legally changed their address to another state or country

-Appx 42k voters who voted twice in NV

-Appx 1,500 voters listed as deceased by the SSA

-Almost 20k NV voters with a non NV mailing address

-Appx 6k USPS flags on vacant addresses — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 3, 2020

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, who has helped lead the Trump campaign’s efforts in Nevada, told the Washington Examiner: “In my years of experience in politics, I have never seen the amount of illegal voting like we have documented in Clark County, Nevada. It is a level of corruption I didn’t think could happen in a modern, free country.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal covered the case:

Judge James Russell heard arguments in the case Thursday but did not make a determination, saying he needed the evening to review the evidence cited in both campaign attorneys’ arguments to decide. He pledged to issue a ruling on Friday. … Out-of-state attorneys Jessie Binnall and Kevin Hamilton, representing the Trump and Biden electors, respectively, were each given an hour to make their arguments Thursday. … Trump’s case included testimony from several anonymous poll workers who claimed fraud or inconsistencies. … [Hamilton] claimed no court in the history of the United States has ever granted what the contestants are asking for — the reversal of a presidential election. He said Trump’s contest was part of a pattern of “baseless lawsuits by plaintiffs who simply can not accept the fact that their favored candidate lost the election to Joe Biden.”

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley live-tweeted the arguments:

He is citing tens of thousands of votes from outside of Nevada or double voting. However, he is now reaching the sticker shock relief problem: stop certification for Biden in Nevada. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 3, 2020

The judge is expected to rule Friday, and appeals to the Nevada Supreme Court are expected to follow.

