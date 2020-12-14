The American Principles Project (APP) is continuing its Save America Bus Tour with a push to educate voters in Georgia ahead of the January 5 runoff election for two Senate seats about the pro-life stance of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and the pro-abortion platform of their Democratic rivals.

Terry Schilling, executive director of APP, joined the tour on Monday and issued a statement about their efforts in the election, which will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Kicking off a great week in Georgia with @cfgAction on the #SaveAmerica Bus Tour! Love being with these patriots & talking with Georgians about why conservative, pro-family values matter in the Jan 5th runoff election. @Schilling1776 pic.twitter.com/zqSumtKKdN — American Principles (@approject) December 14, 2020

“On January 5th, Georgia will decide the future direction of our country: Will Democrats be free to impose their radical agenda of defunding the police, undermining women’s sports and packing the Supreme Court, or will the Senate be kept in pro-family, pro-Constitution hands?” Schilling said. “It is critically important that voters understand the high stakes of this election, which is why I am excited to join with our Save America Coalition partners and many great conservative leaders on this bus tour. Despite the difficulty of this fight, I am confident that together we will be able to Save Georgia and America.”

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

Democrat Jon Ossoff is backed by Planned Parenthood and as Breitbart News reported, Democrat Raphael Warnock embraces abortion:

A Georgia pro-life organization joined with other leaders for life in condemning Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and his use of faith and scripture to justify abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy. “Mr. Warnock’s support for the disproportionate slaughter of African-American babies is beyond disturbing,” said Joshua Edmonds of Georgia Life Alliance Action. Warnock, a megachurch pastor, tweeted Tuesday, “I am a pro-choice pastor,” and has repeatedly used scripture to justify abortion at any time during pregnancy.

Edmonds detailed the grim abortion statistics in the state:

While the black community only represents 32% of the state’s population, they shockingly represent 69% of all abortions statewide. For every 1000 black babies born alive in Georgia in 2019, 413 black babies were tragically murdered at the hands of abortionists with the consent of Raphael Warnock. For the pastor of the spiritual home of Martin Luther King, Jr. to callously lead his sheep to the slaughter is an affront to the Gospel in every conceivable way.

The bus tour will continue its mission with more outreach on Thursday.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.