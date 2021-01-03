Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said some 50 House lawmakers joined President Donald Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows on a Saturday conference call to discuss the challenge to some of the electoral votes in several states.

Fox News spoke with Brooks, who only named Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as one of the other House members on the call:

[Brooks] said the members on the call reflected only “some” of the members of Congress who have committed to challenging the Electoral College results, which favored Democrat Joe Biden. Brooks did not identify the other House members who were on the call. “The momentum to fight against voter fraud and election theft is rapidly gaining,” Brooks told Fox News. “And as a consequence, the numbers that we had who were supportive yesterday are almost always supplemented by reinforcements today and the next day.” Brooks told Fox News he was “confident there will be many, many more congressman” who will support objecting to certain states’ Electoral College results. Whether the House will reach a simple majority needed to overturn a state’s results remains to be seen, Brooks explained to Fox News.

Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum!@Jim_Jordan & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America's Republic! Conf. call began 6PM ET. Now 715PM & continuing. President Trump & CoS Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 3, 2021

“In my judgment, the primary reason so many congressmen and senators are now coming forward to fight this fight is because so many American citizens have made it known that this fight is critical to America’s future,” Brooks said, according to the Fox News report.

A handful of Republican Senators have vowed to object to some of the electoral votes on January 6 when a joint session will take place.

If lawmakers endorse the objections, it will mean that each chamber must hold separate, two-hour debates before a final vote to confirm the election of Joe Biden as president.

