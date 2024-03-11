An effort launched in January to oust Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office due to allegations that he blocked “fair elections” in 2020 appears to have gained momentum Monday.

Supporters of Vos’s recall will present enough required signatures (6,850) on Monday to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to begin a recall election, the Associated Press reported. The number of signatures reportedly obtained “shows the enormity of the task” the recall effort demanded, the AP reported in January.

“With more than 10,000 signatures on our recall petition, they’ve said it loud and clear: they’re tired of the status quo and demand new representation,” recall leader Matt Snorek told the AP in a statement.

Vos, an establishment, anti-Trump Republican, is on the board of a Chinese Communist Party-linked organization, the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF), Breitbart News exclusively reported Saturday:

The SLLF nonprofit group has deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is a partner of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC). The CPAFFC is the “public face” of the CCP’s United Front Work Department. Vos is an SLLF board member, which places him atop an organization that hosts forums for state legislators and corporate leaders. “[T]hrough our Emerging Leaders Program, we offer mentoring to first- and second-term legislators who have been identified by their peers as future leaders,” SLLF’s website reads.