An effort launched in January to oust Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office due to allegations that he blocked “fair elections” in 2020 appears to have gained momentum Monday.
Supporters of Vos’s recall will present enough required signatures (6,850) on Monday to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to begin a recall election, the Associated Press reported. The number of signatures reportedly obtained “shows the enormity of the task” the recall effort demanded, the AP reported in January.
“With more than 10,000 signatures on our recall petition, they’ve said it loud and clear: they’re tired of the status quo and demand new representation,” recall leader Matt Snorek told the AP in a statement.
Vos, an establishment, anti-Trump Republican, is on the board of a Chinese Communist Party-linked organization, the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF), Breitbart News exclusively reported Saturday:
The SLLF nonprofit group has deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is a partner of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC). The CPAFFC is the “public face” of the CCP’s United Front Work Department.
Vos is an SLLF board member, which places him atop an organization that hosts forums for state legislators and corporate leaders. “[T]hrough our Emerging Leaders Program, we offer mentoring to first- and second-term legislators who have been identified by their peers as future leaders,” SLLF’s website reads.
…
SLLF has ties to Hunter Biden. Emails from Hunter’s laptop show that Hunter and Biden associates helped the organization enter the United States while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.
“I think they are people who are misguided,” Vos told local reporters. “You have not seen hardly anyone bring this topic up. It is a small, very loud vocal group of people who are just misguided.”
One of the reasons why home-wrecker & self-described "pundit" @michellelitjens (and her paid band of surrogates) is covering for her husband is because she, too, is implicated in his corruption. @michellelitjens globetrots with @repvos on the @SLLForg's dime to Beijing—and many… https://t.co/nZKP4ptXfc pic.twitter.com/zTQBEsmnZF
— Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) March 9, 2024
