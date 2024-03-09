The Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, Robin Vos, is a board member of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF), a Chinese Communist Party-linked organization, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Speaker Vos, an establishment, anti-Trump Republican, is under threat of a recall petition due to allegations that he blocked “fair elections” in 2020 and “misled” the Wisconsin Assembly about his plans to impeach the state’s top elections official.

The SLLF nonprofit group has deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is a partner of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC). The CPAFFC is the “public face” of the CCP’s United Front Work Department.

Vos is an SLLF board member, which places him atop an organization that hosts forums for state legislators and corporate leaders. “[T]hrough our Emerging Leaders Program, we offer mentoring to first- and second-term legislators who have been identified by their peers as future leaders,” SLLF’s website reads:

In 2018, Vos took a trip to France, Italy, London, and Iceland. SLLF paid for the trip, which cost $13,000, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2018, bringing his four-year total from SLLF to $57,000. “I have nothing to be concerned about,” Vos said when questioned about the trip.

SLLF has ties to Hunter Biden. Emails from Hunter’s laptop show that Hunter and Biden associates helped the organization enter the United States while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

In 2015, Hunter’s business partner, James Bulger, told the first son that the president of SLLF wanted to meet to discuss future plans for the organization in the U.S. “Whatever you need on this just let me know and I’ll make it work,” Biden replied to Bulger:

Hunter and his associates facilitated SLLF’s relationship with the United States, Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reported:

Between April and July 2015, Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Eric Schwerin arranged meetings between the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and State Department officials to help advance the partnership with the Chinese group. Schwerin, who had dozens of White House meetings with members of then-vice president Joe Biden’s office, was “instrumental” in arranging the State Department sessions, according to an email from Bulger.

Vos did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment about why he is a board member of SLLF and if he believes his board position could compromise him.

The effort to recall Speaker Vos has a March 11 deadline to submit enough signatures (6,850) to force a recall election.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.