Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to Seek Reelection to Senate

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters Tuesday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m running for reelection to the Senate,” Cruz told reporters on Tuesday, indicating that the two-term Texas senator is not planning on having a rematch against former President Donald Trump in the presidential primary.

However, Texas law allows candidates to run for the U.S. Senate and president at the same time. The senator ran for president in 2016 but fell short of receiving the Republican Party nomination — which went to Trump.

During a conference call with supporters Monday night, Cruz also indicated that he would pursue reelection.

He reportedly flaunted the idea that the Democrats are more afraid of him than any other Republican besides Trump. Additionally, he touted the Democrats more than likely planning on spending millions to unseat him — similar to his 2018 reelection campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

In 2018, when he ran for reelection, he won 50.9 percent of the vote against O’Rourke’s 48.3 percent. And in that campaign cycle, he also raised $33.4 million, up against the $70.2 million amassed by the Democrat.

The Dallas Morning News indicated this week that hints Cruz would be sitting out this presidential election have been stacking up.

In addition to barely registering in the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary polls, when asked about making a White House bid in 2024 on CBS News’s Face the Nation in early February, he responded, “I’m running for reelection to the Senate. There’s a reason I’m in Texas today. I’m not in Iowa, I’m in Texas, and I’m fighting for 30 million Texans.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.