2024 Virginia Poll: Youngkin, DeSantis Lead Biden; Trump in Virtual Tie

Virginia could be in play for Republicans in 2024 as the state’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lead President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup, and former President Donald Trump is in a virtual tie.

The poll from Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College, while still a long way from the presidential election, shows a potentially bad sign for Democrats as hypothetical Republican nominees either lead or are in a virtual tie with Biden.

When the Republican respondents were asked whom they most preferred to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Trump received 39 percent of the support, with DeSantis coming in second with 28 percent and all the other candidates in the single digits, making up 27 percent of the vote. But, Youngkin — Virginia’s governor — came in third with six percent of the vote.

Despite Youngkin coming in third in his own state, 54 percent of the total respondents (680) said they would vote for him in a hypothetical head-to-head race against Biden. Only 39 percent said they would vote for Biden, while another five percent were unsure or refused to answer.

In the hypothetical matchup with DeSantis, 47 percent of the total respondents said they would vote for him in a hypothetical matchup with Biden. Forty-four percent said they would vote for Biden, while another eight percent were unsure or refused to answer.

Then, in a hypothetical matchup with the former president, 45 percent of the total respondents said they would vote for him in a rematch against Biden — a virtual tie as there is a 4.23 percent margin of error. Biden only led Trump with 47 percent of the vote, while six percent were unsure or refused to answer.

Roanoke College’s IPOR poll interviewed 680 adult residents of Virginia from February 12 to 21. Overall, the poll has a 4.23 margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.