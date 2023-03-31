Two leftist Facebook pages–The Other 98% and Occupy Democrats–are celebrating the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In one of its posts Thursday, Occupy Democrats shared a meme that said, “Happy Indictment Day to You and Yours!”

In another post, the group shared what appeared to be a photo of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. However, above the residence was the form of a witch who used her broom to write “Surrender Donald” in the sky:

It seemed to reference the Wicked Witch of the West in the film The Wizard of Oz.

A grand jury in New York indicted Trump on Thursday for his alleged role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Times:

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

Meanwhile, Trump deemed the move “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” adding that the Democrats have cheated for years.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace,” he continued, noting he was “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work” and ignoring the rampant crime in his own area.

However, The Other 98% Facebook page praised Bragg in one of its memes for “holding Trump accountable”:

The group also shared a modified image of the Statue of Liberty and said, “Wooohooo” in the post’s caption:

“I’ll celebrate when I see this grifter in an orange jumpsuit, shackles, and handcuffs!” one of the group’s followers commented.

Following news of the indictment, Republicans voiced their outrage, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

Taylor Budowhich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., deemed it “the indictment of a failed nation” in his statement regarding the matter:

This is not an indictment of a crime—there was no crime—instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation. President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail.

“He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again,” he concluded.

