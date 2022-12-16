Report: Trump’s ‘Digital Trading Cards’ Sold Out Within Hours

Former President Donald Trump’s digital trading cards — which he originally teased as a “major announcement” — sold out within hours, according to reports.

Trump made waves this week after teasing a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on TruthSocial, which he later revealed to be digital trading cards, or NFTs, going for $99 each. This came as a surprise to many, as some speculated the announcement would be 2024-related following his highly anticipated 2024 presidential announcement last month.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump announced on Thursday.

“Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” he added:

While the announcement generated mockery, disappointment, and amusement across social media, an article from Newsweek, citing OpenSea data, reported that Trump’s NFTs sold out in mere hours:

Despite this, the entire collection of 45,000 NFTs featuring Trump has been minted in around 12 hours, according to OpenSea data, with nearly 14,000 people purchasing one or more of the online tokens. As of early Friday morning, the total Trump NFT collection currently has a value of around 460 Ethereum ($570,000).

This, however, is hardly the Trump family’s first foray into the NFT business, as former first lady Melania Trump has offered NFTs in the past, including a collection of “iconic moments” from her husband’s time in the White House, which she released earlier this year.

As Breitbart News reported

The POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection consists of 10 original pieces of digital artwork, highlighting major moments from President Trump’s administration, such as the Fourth of July visit to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House.

The NFTs, powered by technology deployed by the team at the free speech platform Parler, are built on the Solana blockchain and will be available to purchase at a floor price of $50 each.

Melania Trump launched her first collection last December. The pieces were titled “Melania’s Vision” and went for roughly $175 at the time.