Former first lady Melania Trump fully supports her husband’s 2024 presidential bid, expressing confidence that former President Donald Trump can “lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.”

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” Melania Trump told Fox News Digital months after Trump announced his presidential bid in November.

The former first lady dismissed any speculation or rumors regarding a lack of support for her husband, telling the outlet that Trump “has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Further, Melania clarified that she will use her position to build upon her “Be Best” initiative, focusing on helping children, should she have the “privilege” of serving as America’s first lady again. The “Be Best” initiative mainly focused on fostering the well-being of children, opioid abuse, and online safety. Melania said her efforts have only grown since leaving the White House, as her commitment to the foster community “has grown stronger.”

“At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3 percent chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless,” she said, outlining her goal to “reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system.”

Overall, should she return to the White House with her husband, her priorities would not change.

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she told Fox News Digital. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”

“My goal would be to ensure that every child has the support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” she added.

The former first lady’s remarks come months after her husband formally announced his presidential bid after years of speculation. Now, Trump continues to dominate in poll after poll, besting his closest potential Republican challengers by double-digit support.

The latest Morning Consult survey, for instance, found Trump leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a whopping 41 points, as the governor falls under 20 percent support nearing a rumored presidential announcement:

2024 Republican primary polling trends by Morning Consult January 2:

• Trump — 45% (+11)

• DeSantis — 34% February 25:

• Trump — 48% (+18)

• DeSantis — 30% April 9:

• Trump — 56% (+33)

• DeSantis — 23% MAY 7:

• Trump — 60% (+41)

• DeSantis — 19% pic.twitter.com/aEJlDbynLW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 9, 2023

