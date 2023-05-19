Gov. Chris Sununu Says ’61 Percent Chance’ He Runs for President

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) says there is a “61 percent chance” he will run for president in the 2024 cycle.

In a conversation with Puck News on Thursday, Sununu said he is “61 percent” in on running for president and 39 percent sure he will try to play “kingmaker” in the Granite State during the upcoming presidential election cycle while he enjoys having one of the highest approval ratings among governors in the country.

The Republican governor, who has been a constant critic of former President Donald Trump over the years, noted that he would wait for his state’s legislature to be out of the session before he makes a decision, pushing his decision to mid-June.

Additionally, he told Puck News that there is only a 50 percent chance that he would run for reelection as New Hampshire’s governor, as he is already on his fourth consecutive two-year term.

Notably, during an interview with Fox News in January, he insisted that there is plenty of time to decide before announcing if he would run for president. He noted that he has been approached about entering the race and has been discussing the matter.

“It’s incredibly flattering. … A lot of folks are coming to me. A lot of folks want me to run. It’s definitely conversations that we’re having,” Sununu said at the time about the speculation around him making a White House bid. While acknowledging his “first priority is New Hampshire,” he stated that he will “keep having those conversations”:

2024 Watch-New: Asked about a potential presidential run, @GovChrisSununu tells @FoxNews "my first priority is New Hampshire," but he adds "a lot of folks want me to run. It’s definitely conversations that we’re having" https://t.co/hg19bmAmYR #2024Election #FITN #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/KVNsWZQQWT — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) January 5, 2023

“There’s no timetable for making decisions or wherever it all goes. I think people have to understand it’s, it is, what? January 4 or 5, right, of ’23. So we still have well over a year before we even get to the first in the nation primary,” he continued to explain.

“There’s going to be a lot of time before folks even get in the race. … Some folks might get in, but a lot of candidates will wait to get in; they’ll see where the stuff goes, see what, where we are politically,” he stated without giving details or saying when he would decide.

“Six months from now or a year from now, who knows what might happen between now and then? And … those unknown variables could really dictate who gets in the race and how successful they can be. So there’s a lot of time to play out,” he said.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.