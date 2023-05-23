Poll: Donald Trump Boasts 38-Point Lead in 2024 Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 38-point lead in the 2024 Republican primary race, the latest weekly Morning Consult survey found.

The latest Morning Consult survey, released Tuesday, found a majority of potential Republican primary voters — 58 percent — support the former president in the growing GOP primary race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is rumored to announce his presidential campaign this week, comes in 38 points behind with 20 percent support. That reflects a slightly narrowing gap from last week when Trump held a 43-point lead over the Florida governor.

No other potential rival comes remotely close to Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who said in April he would make a 2024 decision in “weeks,” comes in 14 points behind DeSantis with six percent support.

Presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy tie with four percent support each, followed by former Rep. Liz Cheney with two percent support. Sen. Tim Scott, who officially launched his presidential campaign on Monday in North Charleston, South Carolina, also came in with two percent support.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot sees one percent support, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — the latter of whom is formally in the race and not a fan of Trump — garner zero percent support.

Another one percent of voters say they support “someone else.”

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 58% (+38)

DeSantis 20%

Pence 6%

Haley 4%

Ramaswamy 4%

Cheney 2%

T. Scott 2%

Abbott 1%

Noem 0%

Hutchinson 0% .@MorningConsult, 3,526 RV, 5/19-21https://t.co/ZgGzHSCn6L — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, 48 percent of GOP registered voters who support Trump choose DeSantis as their second-choice candidate in the field, while 46 percent of DeSantis supporters choose Trump as their second-choice candidate.

The survey also finds Trump tied with President Joe Biden in a 2024 general matchup with 42 percent support each. Ten percent say they support “someone else,” and another five percent say they “don’t know.”

DeSantis trails Biden in a head-to-head matchup by three points — 40 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

The survey was taken May 19-21, 2023, among 3,526 GOP primary voters. It has a +/- two percent margin of error and follows the latest Republican jumping into the race — Sen. Tim Scott — who was welcomed by Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,” Trump said.

“I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful,” he added. “Good luck Tim!”