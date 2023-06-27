Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Luncheon

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon on Tuesday, June 26.

“A New Hampshire political tradition since 1944, the Lilac Luncheon is the signature event of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, known for its top notch featured guests and rich history tied to New Hampshire’s historic First in the Nation Primary,” the New Hampshire GOP notes. “The unique traditions of the Lilac Luncheon, which include raffling off lilacs from the Governor’s Lilac and Wildflower Commission, have been passed down from one generation to the next – making the highly anticipated Lilac Luncheon unlike any other Republican event.”

Republican rival Ron DeSantis has scheduled a town hall meeting in the Granite State at the same time as the Lilac Luncheon, a move that has drawn the ire of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women: